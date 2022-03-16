Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 34.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,965.97, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

