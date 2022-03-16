Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,100 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,498 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,205 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4,915.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

