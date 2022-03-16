LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 588,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 482,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE LXU traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. 15,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,164. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.78. LSB Industries has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $22.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.32.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 7,212.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in LSB Industries by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 703.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LSB Industries (Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

