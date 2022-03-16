Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LCID. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.80.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 30.54 and a 200-day moving average of 32.65. Lucid Group has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.35 by -0.29. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,633,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,688,000 after buying an additional 5,046,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at about $71,443,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Group (LCID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.