Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Lumina Gold stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 31,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,306. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

