Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Lumina Gold stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 31,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,306. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.71.
About Lumina Gold (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumina Gold (LMGDF)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.