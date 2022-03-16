Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

Several research firms recently commented on LUNMF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

