LUXCoin (LUX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $308.00

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 37.8% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $182,962.03 and approximately $308.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,047.14 or 1.00470524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00070333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00240158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00138295 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00264577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00032564 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,121,985 coins and its circulating supply is 13,114,752 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

