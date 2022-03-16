Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -31.46% -57.94% -17.50% Live Current Media N/A -2.73% -2.45%

Lyft has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of -1.46, meaning that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyft and Live Current Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $3.21 billion 3.88 -$1.01 billion ($3.03) -11.80 Live Current Media N/A N/A $230,000.00 $0.01 21.92

Live Current Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Current Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lyft and Live Current Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 10 19 0 2.66 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft presently has a consensus target price of $61.54, suggesting a potential upside of 72.18%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Live Current Media.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

