Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.130-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.23 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. 1,044,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,956,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Macy’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.