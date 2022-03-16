Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Made Tech Group stock opened at GBX 43.55 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of £64.49 million and a P/E ratio of -87.10. Made Tech Group has a one year low of GBX 37.20 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.07.

In other Made Tech Group news, insider Joanne Carolyn Lake purchased 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £9,999.84 ($13,003.69).

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

