Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 10,031 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 6.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,424. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.