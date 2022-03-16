MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 15,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 498,804 shares.The stock last traded at $17.17 and had previously closed at $17.66.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,693 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 346,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 215.65 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

