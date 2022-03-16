Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Up 20.6% in February

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MX traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. 28,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

