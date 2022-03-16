Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.47

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 128717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 37.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties.

