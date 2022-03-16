Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. Mandiant posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

MNDT stock remained flat at $$22.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.91. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mandiant by 712.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,615,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

