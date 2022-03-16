Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 10.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,447,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Markel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,604,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

MKL stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,368.10. 1,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,090. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,252.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,252.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,389.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

