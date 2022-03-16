Marlin One Day Volume Tops $16.98 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Marlin has a market cap of $21.03 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.92 or 0.06685283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,875.93 or 0.99697002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00039894 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars.

