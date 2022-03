Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marston’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARZF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.