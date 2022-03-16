Martin Emery Joseph Turenne Sells 95,000 Shares of FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Martin Emery Joseph Turenne sold 95,000 shares of FPX Nickel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$87,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,113,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,864,437.48.
FPX Nickel Corp has a 52 week low of C$56.48 and a 52 week high of C$0.09.
FPX Nickel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.