Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Up 46.1% in February

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the February 13th total of 746,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

MLM stock opened at $380.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

