Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 187 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 141,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 262,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,483,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.54. 199,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,805,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average is $159.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $196.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.