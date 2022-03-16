Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.87. 133,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,530. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

