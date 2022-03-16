Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.47. 964,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,297,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.74 and a 200-day moving average of $217.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.