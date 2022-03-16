Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Short Interest Update

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 629,600 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 454,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,098.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GETVF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.70) to €6.50 ($7.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.65 ($8.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.15 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Get Mediaset España Comunicación alerts:

OTCMKTS:GETVF remained flat at $$4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.