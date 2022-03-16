MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.88.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$16.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$6.04 and a one year high of C$21.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

