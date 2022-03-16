Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

Megacoin (MEC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $161,438.43 and approximately $124.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.49 or 0.00265592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001159 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,887,784 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

