MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “
NASDAQ MGTX opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $608.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.
MeiraGTx Company Profile (Get Rating)
MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.
