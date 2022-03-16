Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $333.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00237551 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003685 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000918 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033976 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.87 or 0.00861733 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

