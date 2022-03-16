MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MKKGY traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. 43,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($269.23) to €270.00 ($296.70) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

