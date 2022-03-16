Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.74 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.25. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $3.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $24.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $26.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $24.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $28.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. 344,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,486. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $84.05 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.