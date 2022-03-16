Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.25. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $3.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $24.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $26.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $24.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $28.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. 344,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,486. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $84.05 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.