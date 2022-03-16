Meter Governance Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002691 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003480 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.