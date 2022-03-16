Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Down 3.7%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.51 and last traded at $48.70. 56,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 482,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 13.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 374.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 376,033 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth about $1,747,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

