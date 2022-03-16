MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

