MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Insider Purchases $386,800.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) insider Michele Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

