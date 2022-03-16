Michael L. Hansen Sells 12,500 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $475.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.34. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,822,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.