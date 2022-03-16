Michael L. Hansen Sells 12,500 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $475.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.34. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,822,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Waterstone Financial (Get Rating)
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
