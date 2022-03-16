Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:MSVB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.27. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Mid-Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.