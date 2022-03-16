Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $329.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.69 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Miller Industries by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Miller Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

