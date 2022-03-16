Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 106,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £5.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.80.

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

