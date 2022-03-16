Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 106,000 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £5.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.80.
Minoan Group Company Profile (LON:MIN)
