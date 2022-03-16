Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 116,246.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,017,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,568.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 148,543 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.