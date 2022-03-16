Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,484,000 after buying an additional 11,392,117 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,205,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 64,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 1,017,886 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 940,628 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Shares of FSM opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

