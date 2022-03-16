Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.48 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

