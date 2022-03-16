Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $21.65 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $686.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

