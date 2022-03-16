Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 165 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

NYSE:SAP traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

