Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 290 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,539. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $250.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.