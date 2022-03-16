Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 859 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.91.

Shares of EFX traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.83. 1,017,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,052. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.