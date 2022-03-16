Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 609,100 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS MSBHF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. 6,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.37. Mitsubishi has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

