MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $136.06

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.06 and last traded at $136.42, with a volume of 8543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

