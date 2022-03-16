Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
MOMO opened at $4.80 on Monday. Momo has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.
Momo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Momo (MOMO)
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.