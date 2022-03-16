Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

MOMO opened at $4.80 on Monday. Momo has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Momo by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 90.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Momo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

