monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $283.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,475,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,180,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of monday.com stock traded up $11.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.51. 11,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.62 and its 200-day moving average is $292.54. monday.com has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

