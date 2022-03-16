Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MNRO. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Monro has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Monro by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Monro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

